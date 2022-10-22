Are the Tories Intent on Appearing Ungovernable?

For her recklessness, Liz Truss was once described by a colleague as “the human hand grenade.” Now she has blown apart her premiership in a record-breaking 44 days. Although Conservatives will decide upon her successor within a week, the ructions in the party are likely to persist for years.
Seemingly oblivious to the damage they have inflicted on themselves in opinion polls and markets, Tory factions are intent on reenacting one of the bloodier storylines from Game of Thrones. In a time of economic and international crisis, the UK requires a steady hand at the helm — but have the Tories themselves become ungovernable? Over the last six years, successive Conservative leaders have been brought low by party rebellions. The habit looks ingrained.