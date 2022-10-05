44 European Leaders Gather in Prague. What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Europeans are practiced at the sort of baroque summitry that’ll take place this week in Prague, inside the castle grounds where the Thirty Years’ War started. Forty-four national leaders — including friends, frenemies and plain old enemies — are showing up for the inaugural meeting of the so-called European Political Community.
Exactly what that institution will become remains to be worked out. But the idea is to remind most Europeans (Russia and Belarus weren’t invited) that they share something loftier than a common geography — that is, ideals and a common destiny.