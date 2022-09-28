 Skip to content
Opinion
Clara Ferreira Marques

Self-Sabotage in the Baltic: Elements by Clara Ferreira Marques

Russia’s gas supply is now even less predictable. And China will take note.

A disturbance&nbsp;in the sea off Denmark after leaks were detected on the Nord Stream gas pipelines from Russia to Germany.

Source: Armed Forces of Denmark/Armed Forces of Denmark

Bloomberg Opinion's Clara Ferreira Marques examines whether Russia damaged its reputation as a supplier to China if it turns out the Kremlin was behind the Nord Stream explosions.

There is still a lot we don’t know about the suspicious leaks from Russian gas conduits in the Baltic Sea. But if the Kremlin was behind the damage to the Nord Stream pipelines, it’s a spectacular act of self-sabotage. 