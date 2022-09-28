Self-Sabotage in the Baltic: Elements by Clara Ferreira Marques

Hello and welcome to Elements, our daily energy and commodities newsletter. Bloomberg Opinion’s Clara Ferreira Marques examines whether Russia damaged its reputation as a supplier to China if it turns out the Kremlin was behind the Nord Stream explosions. If you haven’t yet signed up to get Elements direct into your inbox, you can do that here.
There is still a lot we don’t know about the suspicious leaks from Russian gas conduits in the Baltic Sea. But if the Kremlin was behind the damage to the Nord Stream pipelines, it’s a spectacular act of self-sabotage.