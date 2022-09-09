Britain Goes the Wrong Way on Energy Bailout

Liz Truss’s first statement to Parliament as prime minister was one for the books: an energy bailout worth probably 5% of gross domestic product.
Truss on Thursday froze UK energy retail power and gas bills for the next 24 months, so an average household would pay no more than £2,500 ($2,877) per year, instead of the £3,549 that regulators set for the next three months and well below the £4,000-£5,000 expected in 2023. On top of that, she promised the “equivalent” protection to businesses for six months.