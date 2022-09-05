 Skip to content
Opinion
Contact Lenses Could Soon Replace Our Phone Screens

A smart lens that uses augmented reality points to the next evolution of surfing the web.

A recent prototype of the augmented reality smart contact lens developed by startup Mojo Vision.&nbsp;

A recent prototype of the augmented reality smart contact lens developed by startup Mojo Vision. 

Photographer: Parmy Olson

Walk down any street and it’s a familiar scene: people craning their necks as they look at their phones. But in the not-too-distant future we’ll probably just stare at digital information hovering over the world in front of us, taking in a blend of the digital and real worlds, all thanks to augmented reality.

In an ordinary office block in Saratoga, California, dozens of engineers are working to realize that future, churning out prototypes on a weekly basis of a smart contact lens stuffed with tiny circuits, batteries and one of the world’s smallest displays.