Sharper Israeli-Palestinian Strife Is Sign of Worse to Come

Periodic bouts of aerial bombardments between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip have become a regular feature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But the most recent spasm wasn’t between Israel and Hamas. Instead, it heralds the rise of an even more militant group: Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
In the latest round of conflict, at least 44 Palestinians were killed, including 15 children, between Aug. 5-8 in a back-and-forth between hundreds of PIJ missiles fired into Israel and Israeli air force strikes against Palestinian targets. While the PIJ missiles were largely ineffective, a Palestinian militant opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem, injuring eight Israelis. In the process, the PIJ acquired a new level of militant credibility.