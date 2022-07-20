 Skip to content
Opinion
Hendrik du Toit

How to Reach Net Zero Profitably

Time is running out to reach the target. Investors will benefit by getting with the program.

The Sasol Ltd. Secunda coal-to-liquids plant in Mpumalanga, South Africa.

Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg

A massive coal liquefaction plant in Mpumalanga, South Africa, has the dubious distinction of being the single largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world. It’s had that title for a couple of years in a row now. Do we simply look at Sasol Ltd.’s Secunda site and hope the energy-and-chemical giant will clean up its act? Or can we encourage the South African company — and a lot of other carbon-heavy enterprises like it — to help the world achieve net zero carbon emissions by the 2050 deadline endorsed by the United Nations?

There is only one way to accelerate the transition from brown to green: by providing the means. We have to finance the reduction of greenhouse gases, not just for impact, but for return. This means directing capital to the regions and sectors where a changeover is most needed. It is a giant commercial Marshall Plan for the planet’s long-term health.