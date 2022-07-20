How to Reach Net Zero Profitably

A massive coal liquefaction plant in Mpumalanga, South Africa, has the dubious distinction of being the single largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world. It’s had that title for a couple of years in a row now. Do we simply look at Sasol Ltd.’s Secunda site and hope the energy-and-chemical giant will clean up its act? Or can we encourage the South African company — and a lot of other carbon-heavy enterprises like it — to help the world achieve net zero carbon emissions by the 2050 deadline endorsed by the United Nations?

There is only one way to accelerate the transition from brown to green: by providing the means. We have to finance the reduction of greenhouse gases, not just for impact, but for return. This means directing capital to the regions and sectors where a changeover is most needed. It is a giant commercial Marshall Plan for the planet’s long-term health.