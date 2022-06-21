Actually Elon, You Can Count Twitter Bots. Here's How

Elon Musk’s assertion last month that the number of Twitter bots is as “unknowable as the human soul” may well be a negotiating tactic from a man who’s probably feeling a bit of buyer’s remorse. Yet tallying up how many machines are running around on Twitter Inc.’s platform is a pretty straightforward process, if only everyone can agree on what they’re counting.

A “very significant matter” deterring Musk from closing the deal at the $44 billion price originally agreed is “whether the number of fake and spam users on the system is less than 5%, as Twitter claims, which I think is probably not most people's experience when using Twitter,” he told Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday. Other items to be overcome include debt financing and a shareholder vote on the acquisition, he said.