Manchin’s Energy Plan Is Just What Biden Needs

If President Joe Biden is serious about expanding U.S. energy production, then he will put the full weight of his office behind Senator Joe Manchin’s efforts to come up with a compromise climate and energy bill.

Motivated in part by voter unrest over the rapid rise of gasoline prices since the start of the war in Ukraine, the White House has recently expressed a more urgent desire to work with the fracking industry to expand the amount of oil and gas produced in the U.S. But the fossil-fuel industry has been wary. It is skeptical both of the West’s seriousness in imposing sanctions on Russian oil, and that the administration’s pro-oil stance will survive the midterm elections.