After he emerged from his Covid hospital stay in 2020, Boris Johnson announced his determination to tackle obesity in Britain. There was no doubting the urgency: Britain has the third-highest levels of obesity in Europe, with around three quarters of adults either overweight or obese.

It was already becoming clear that obesity risked worse Covid outcomes and added pressure to Britain’s already creaking National Health Service, which spends around 10 billion pounds ($13 billion) a year on diabetes — more than it spends on cancer treatment.