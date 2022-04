This is Bloomberg Opinion Today, a rest-area shed of Bloomberg Opinion’s opinions. Sign up here.

An amusing video about housing has been blowing up suburban New Jersey social media recently. In it, a harried real-estate agent pushes a client to buy a house sight-unseen and rues losing a bidding war for a shed by an interstate rest area that “went for $150,000 over asking.” She also discusses a “pocket listing,” where somebody sells their house without even putting it on the market.