Putin’s Pet Warlord Doubles Down in Ukraine

In a war fought over Telegram as well as on Ukraine’s pummeled streets, the country’s actor-turned-president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has excelled. But for over-the-top showmanship, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and his men have been hard to beat.

Kadyrov’s fighters, known as “kadyrovtsy,” have been waging an all-out propaganda war for the TikTok era, attempting to demonstrate their leader’s loyalty to Russian President Vladimir Putin, while burnishing a reputation for being ruthless and battle-hardened, leaning heavily on useful Caucasus stereotypes. Dramatic social media footage of soldiers with cutting-edge kit abounds. Last month, Kadyrov taunted billionaire Elon Musk, who had offered to fight Putin, calling him “Elona” and suggesting he train in Chechnya to “pump up”.