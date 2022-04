The last time the U.S. endured inflation rates as high as they are today, homemakers, newspaper columnists and well-meaning government officials dispensed torrents of advice on how to cope with eye-popping price increases.

It’s worth re-reading those recommendations today, but not because they provide much useful contemporary guidance. For the majority of Americans, who are too young to recall the inflation-fighting tactics of the 1970s, the collective wisdom amassed during that era instead underscores the gravity of problem confronting everyone — and the limits of even the most ingenious coping strategies.