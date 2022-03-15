Momos Are Taking Over the Dumpling World for a Reason

I am devoted to dumplings. They may not be sophisticated enough to feature on any gourmet’s list of delicacies, but to me their simplicity is divine. Season some ground meat (ideally pork), wrap it in an envelope of dough (preferably rice flour), then steam, boil or fry according to your taste … and don’t forget to invite me.

It doesn’t matter what kind of dumpling you’re making, because I’m a polytheist. Scroll through my Instagram collection of 8,000-plus food pictures (for my sins, I’m one of those people) and you’ll find Shanghainese xiaolongbao, Georgian khinkali, Korean mandu, Turkish manti, Ashkenazi Jewish kreplach, Japanese gyoza, Polish pierogi, German maultaschen … I worship them all.