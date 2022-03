The word “transition” has an alluringly smooth quality to it, like the passing of a baton between Olympians. The energy transition is nothing like that. It is the taking of a hammer to a vast, Rube Goldberg-esque squiggle of pipes and wires and what have you — while still depending on that squiggle to work 24/7 for years to come. There will be issues.

An immediate, and growing, risk is that assets may be stranded long before they cease to be useful.