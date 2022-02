Back in December the Chinese government notified the United Nations that its new space station had twice maneuvered out of the way of satellites belonging to Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technology Corp., or SpaceX, in 2021. Yet rather than phone SpaceX, NASA or even the White House, China leaned on a less reliable means of communication to express concern and resolve the matter.

“Chinese authorities tried multiple times to reach the U.S. side via e-mail, but received no reply,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson explained last Thursday, when commenting on the near collision.