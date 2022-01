About a year ago around this time, on impulse, I bought myself a Nintendo Switch — and I’ve never looked back.

Stuck indoors for months at a time in 2021, my partner and I took up the controllers with youthful enthusiasm. Games — whether it was on the Switch, PlayStation or PC — allowed us to escape the four walls of our apartment to expansive fantasy worlds, connect with friends and family we couldn’t see in person, and give us something to look forward to at the end of a long WFH day.