In the epic match of Novak Djokovic versus the Australian government, we are somewhere in the middle of the fourth set — around when the Serbian tennis star typically takes a bathroom break before storming to victory.

But that’s probably not the way it will go this time around. Barring some new legal reprieve on Sunday, when his appeal to stay in the country will be heard in federal court, the world number one tennis player will most likely have to forfeit his chance of a historic 10th Australian Open title — a trophy that would pretty much seal his claim to be the GOAT (greatest of all time) in his sport.