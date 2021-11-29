Omicron’s Market Risk Is Already Looking Overdone

To get John Authers' newsletter delivered directly to your inbox, sign up here.

Some Thanksgiving break that was. Friday, with the U.S. markets only open in the morning as Americans digested their turkey, was the most dramatic “risk-off” day in more than a year. Not since June 2020 had U.S. stocks (represented by the SPY exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500) fallen so far compared to long Treasury bonds (represented by the TLT ETF). This was a return to the old financial crisis days of “risk-on" and “risk-off” where all assets would move according to the perception of whether the environment had grown safer or more dangerous. Friday was a day when risk was off: