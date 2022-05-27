Planning Summer Vacation? What to Expect From the 2022 Travel Season
What You Need To Know
Summer is here and the traveling ain’t easy.
From airlines to rental cars, cruises to hotels, almost all facets of the travel industry are facing global service disruptions. To blame? Supply chain issues and labor shortages, two economic boogeymen bedeviling pretty much every business since Covid-19 entered the world stage. On top of that is record demand, because so many people are eager to be mobile again.
There are silver linings, of course. Massive vaccination campaigns have let international borders largely reopen, and Covid-19 entry requirements are dropping at a clip. Plus, the grand work-from-anywhere experiment is allowing travelers to extend the parameters of what vacation means: Deloitte reports that 1 in 5 remote workers plan to pack a laptop and take their longest-ever trip this summer.
Although this season may be one of the most challenging in memory—2020 lockdowns notwithstanding—it doesn’t have to be a nightmare. Knowing what to expect from cancelled flights to crazy costs will help you remain flexible along the way.
Key Coverage
By The Numbers
- 33% How much the cost of staying at a US resort has increased since 2019, thanks to inflation, staff shortages, and supply chain issues
- 73% Share of Americans planning to travel this summer
- $4.60 Price per gallon for fuel in the US heading into Memorial Day weekend. In May 2020, it cost $1.80
Despite rising air fares and lodging costs, consumers are intent on hitting the road.
Timeline
