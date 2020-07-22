Corporations Face a Reckoning on Race: What you need to know

The corporate world is facing an unprecedented crisis on race. Sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police in May and fueled by weeks of protests against police brutality and institutionalized racism in America, companies who once chose to quietly sit out the tough conversations are now being forced to take a stance, pledge support and promise change — or risk appearing backwards, intolerant or out of touch.

There have been past periods of reflection in corporate America on race, but the outpouring of response this time indicates a different, and possibly more sustainable, movement. And it’s not just in the U.S. Companies are coming to grips with their internal biases the world over, with German sportswear maker Adidas bidding adieu to its human resources chief following criticism from Black employees and beauty brands across Asia forced to confront their own racist marketing pasts. Even the Washington football team, long resistant to calls to change its name, is conceding.

The question, however, is whether this groundswell has staying power, especially in the C-suite.