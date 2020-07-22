Corporations Face a Reckoning on Race:What you need to know
The corporate world is facing an unprecedented crisis on race. Sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police in May and fueled by weeks of protests against police brutality and institutionalized racism in America, companies who once chose to quietly sit out the tough conversations are now being forced to take a stance, pledge support and promise change — or risk appearing backwards, intolerant or out of touch.
There have been past periods of reflection in corporate America on race, but the outpouring of response this time indicates a different, and possibly more sustainable, movement. And it’s not just in the U.S. Companies are coming to grips with their internal biases the world over, with German sportswear maker Adidas bidding adieu to its human resources chief following criticism from Black employees and beauty brands across Asia forced to confront their own racist marketing pasts. Even the Washington football team, long resistant to calls to change its name, is conceding.
The question, however, is whether this groundswell has staying power, especially in the C-suite.
Key Coverage
By The Numbers
- 5 Black chief executive officers leading companies in the S&P 500 Index.
- 66% Percent of Gen Z Americans who say companies' reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement will permanently influence their purchasing decisions going forward.
- 15% Share of shelf space retailers including Sephora, Rent the Runway and West Elm are devoting to products from Black-owned businesses in a push to diversify their supplier base.
Why It Matters
For corporations who get this right — successfully expand their pipeline of non-White leaders, move the needle on social justice issues, remove racism embedded in their own organizations — the payoff can be huge. Gen Z, the biggest consumer cohort globally, has massive spending power and a strong moral code, and these young shoppers vote with their wallets. Unlike some older consumers, Gen Z actually wants corporations to take a stand on issues, with 42% last year saying they’d pay more for a product if they knew the company was promoting racial justice initiatives. Get it right, like Ben & Jerry’s did, and a company will be heavily rewarded.
Get it wrong, and those missteps can have major consequences. Executives at Conde Nast, Crossfit and The Wing have all stepped down after employees inspired by the moment have spoken out about discriminatory behavior. Companies from Goldman Sachs to Nike are donating millions to racial justice causes, pledging to boost hiring of minorities and taking public stances embracing Black Lives Matter. The movement has even hit breakfast, where pantry products using racist imagery for years — from Mrs. Butterworth to Aunt Jemima to Cream of Wheat — have pledged a branding overhaul. Now, Wall Street, consumers and board rooms alike are watching to see whether the movement this time will lead to lasting change.
Timeline
a month ago What to Know About Juneteenth
