Tracking the Reopening of New York City:What you need to know
After months in an economically devastating lockdown, America’s largest metropolis is finally taking its first steps in the long slog back to normal. New York City, which experienced the biggest and deadliest Covid-19 outbreak in the country, begins reopening on June 8. That’s despite lingering concerns about the virus and against a backdrop of civil unrest over police brutality that led to looting and violence.
Yet as the city’s economic engine revs up, questions abound: What will business in post-Covid New York look like? How will commuters on public transit manage in a social-distancing world? How will New York’s major industries, from finance to real estate and the arts, meet the needs of their customers and employees, all while trying to keep everyone safe?
Key Coverage
By The Numbers
- Over $1.5T Size of New York metro area's economy, which rivals that of many countries, including South Korea
- 63M Visitors to New York City annually before the pandemic hit
- More than 209,000 Confirmed coronavirus cases in New York City
Why It Matters
No city is more important to America’s economic recovery than New York City.
As the capital of American capitalism, it’s a global hub for business and commerce. The economic output of the New York metro area, estimated at over $1.5 trillion, rivals that of entire nations. The city of 8.6 million is also the country’s center for banking and finance, real estate, media, retail, advertising, tourism and the arts.
Dozens of the world’s biggest companies are headquartered in New York City, employing hundreds of thousands of people across America and the world. It’s also home to Wall Street, a vital part of the city’s economy and the go-to destination for global capital.
Understanding how New York City emerges from the pandemic — through the lens of business and finance — is key to understanding the prospects of the U.S. economy as a whole.