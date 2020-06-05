Tracking the Reopening of New York City: What you need to know

Follow this Story

After months in an economically devastating lockdown, America’s largest metropolis is finally taking its first steps in the long slog back to normal. New York City, which experienced the biggest and deadliest Covid-19 outbreak in the country, begins reopening on June 8. That’s despite lingering concerns about the virus and against a backdrop of civil unrest over police brutality that led to looting and violence. Yet as the city’s economic engine revs up, questions abound: What will business in post-Covid New York look like? How will commuters on public transit manage in a social-distancing world? How will New York’s major industries, from finance to real estate and the arts, meet the needs of their customers and employees, all while trying to keep everyone safe?

By The Numbers Over $1.5T Size of New York metro area's economy, which rivals that of many countries, including South Korea

Size of New York metro area's economy, which rivals that of many countries, including South Korea 63M Visitors to New York City annually before the pandemic hit

Visitors to New York City annually before the pandemic hit More than 209,000 Confirmed coronavirus cases in New York City