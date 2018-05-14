Palestinian death toll climbs as U.S. officials unveil contentious new embassy.

Israeli defense forces killed dozens of Palestinians and injured more than 1,500 with a barrage of tear gas and live fire at the border fence between Gaza and Israel, according to Bloomberg News. Gaza protesters, egged on by loudspeakers and transported in buses, streamed to the border, where some threw rocks, burned tires and flew kites and balloons outfitted with firebombs into Israeli territory.

Palestinians will mark the 70th anniversary of the “nakba,” or “catastrophe,” of their displacement during Israel’s birth, on Tuesday. U.S. President Donald Trump, along with daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other officials, marked the contentious inauguration of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. The day’s events produced split-screen cable television coverage in the U.S., showing the opening ceremony and the fighting in Gaza.