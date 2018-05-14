Split-Screen Coverage of Violence in Gaza and Ceremony in Jerusalem

Palestinian death toll climbs as U.S. officials unveil contentious new embassy.
Bloomberg News

Israeli defense forces killed dozens of Palestinians and injured more than 1,500 with a barrage of tear gas and live fire at the border fence between Gaza and Israel, according to Bloomberg News. Gaza protesters, egged on by loudspeakers and transported in buses, streamed to the border, where some threw rocks, burned tires and flew kites and balloons outfitted with firebombs into Israeli territory.

Palestinians will mark the 70th anniversary of the “nakba,” or “catastrophe,” of their displacement during Israel’s birth, on Tuesday. U.S. President Donald Trump, along with daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other officials, marked the contentious inauguration of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. The day’s events produced split-screen cable television coverage in the U.S., showing the opening ceremony and the fighting in Gaza.

Palestinians carry an injured demonstrator near the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Photographer: Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images

Palestinians clash with with Israeli forces near the Gaza border.

Photographer: Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters run from tear gas near the border with Israel.

Photographer: Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images

Israeli and U.S. flags fly during the opening ceremony for the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

Photographer: Alexey Vitvitsky/SPTNK via AP Photo

A Palestinian demonstrator employs a slingshot during a protest in Bethlehem in the West Bank.

Photographer: Wisam Hashlamoun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Attendees await the opening ceremony at the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

Photographer: Anir Sultan/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Steve Mnuchin (right) and Ivanka Trump (center) unveil an inauguration plaque during the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

Photographer: Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images

A Palestinian demonstrator runs through burning tires near the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Photographer: Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images

Palestinian protesters sit atop tires during clashes with Israeli forces near the Gaza border.

Photographer: Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman (left) and Jared Kushner shake hands on stage during the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

Photographer: Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images

Palestinian paramedics raise their arms as they attempt to recover injured demonstrators during clashes with Israeli forces near Gaza's border with Israel.

Photographer: Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images

American and Israeli flags fly together near the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

Photographer: Seth Herald/Bloomberg

Palestinians watch as smoke billows from the site of an Israeli air strike on a Hamas' military location in Beit Lahia, near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Photographer: Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images