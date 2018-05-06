Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg
Rifles, Pistols and Trump: Inside The NRA Annual Meeting

By
Philip Brian Tabuas

Gun-rights advocates converged in Dallas this weekend to peruse the latest in firearm technology, listen to a lineup of political speakers and defend their Second Amendment freedoms at the National Rifle Association’s 147th annual meetings. The nation’s largest gun lobby hosted more than 800 exhibitors and expected over 80,000 attendees to walk through the doors of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and into earshot of the most prominent proponents of the right to bear arms.

Among the key speakers was U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump delivered a message of strong support for the NRA during his fourth trip to the group’s annual meetings, abandoning previous flirtation with gun control following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which left 17 dead.

“You give your time, your energy, your vote and your voice to stand strong for those sacred rights given to us by God, including the right to self-defense,” Trump told the group’s members. “And now thanks to your activism and dedication you have an administration fighting to protect your Second Amendment.”

Photographer Daniel Acker accompanied visitors through the weekend, as they took in the sights and sounds of the NRA.

Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP, which operates Bloomberg News, serves as a member of Everytown for Gun Safety’s advisory board and is a donor to the group. Everytown for Gun Safety advocates for universal background checks and other gun control measures.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) Leadership Forum during the NRA annual meeting in Dallas, Texas, U.S., on Friday, May 4, 2018.

Attendees look at a large banner near the Smith & Wesson Corp. booth.

Members of the National Rifle Association (NRA) hold hands during an opening prayer.

Various pistols sit on display on the exhibition floor. 

A banner featuring an image of Wayne LaPierre, chief executive officer of the NRA, hangs outside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Dana Loesch, spokesperson for the NRA, pauses while speaking at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum.

A demonstrator holds a placard during a Die In rally outside the venue for the NRA annual meeting.

A Rock River Arms Inc. rifle featuring American flag graphics sits on display.

Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, social media personalities known as Diamond and Silk, gesture while speaking at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum.

An attendee holds a Smith & Wesson Corp. model 460XVR magnum revolver at the company's booth.

Wayne LaPierre speaks at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum.

"Trump 45," is seen on the side of a golden Cabot Guns special edition pistol.

Donald Trump Jr., from left, U.S. President Donald Trump, Chris Cox, chief lobbyist of the NRA, and Wayne LaPierre stand on stage for a photograph together.

