Rifles, Pistols and Trump: Inside The NRA Annual Meeting

Gun-rights advocates converged in Dallas this weekend to peruse the latest in firearm technology, listen to a lineup of political speakers and defend their Second Amendment freedoms at the National Rifle Association’s 147th annual meetings. The nation’s largest gun lobby hosted more than 800 exhibitors and expected over 80,000 attendees to walk through the doors of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and into earshot of the most prominent proponents of the right to bear arms.

Among the key speakers was U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump delivered a message of strong support for the NRA during his fourth trip to the group’s annual meetings, abandoning previous flirtation with gun control following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which left 17 dead.

“You give your time, your energy, your vote and your voice to stand strong for those sacred rights given to us by God, including the right to self-defense,” Trump told the group’s members. “And now thanks to your activism and dedication you have an administration fighting to protect your Second Amendment.”

Photographer Daniel Acker accompanied visitors through the weekend, as they took in the sights and sounds of the NRA.

Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP, which operates Bloomberg News, serves as a member of Everytown for Gun Safety’s advisory board and is a donor to the group. Everytown for Gun Safety advocates for universal background checks and other gun control measures.