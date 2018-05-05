Behind the Scenes at the Annual Berkshire Meeting in Omaha

Thousands of shareholders and fans flocked to Omaha, Nebraska, this weekend for the annual meeting of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

In a sprawling arena, people indulged in Dairy Queen ice cream, watched a model train fly by at a BNSF exhibit and clamored to meet Buffett himself. The event draws visitors from all over the globe, as well as the businesses that make up Berkshire's $170 billion stock portfolio, including Geico, Kraft Heinz, and Dairy Queen.

What everyone is really there for, of course, is the Q&A with Buffett himself. Accompanied by his longtime deputy Charlie Munger, Buffett answered questions from investors for hours on Saturday.



Photographer David Williams was on hand to capture the excitement.