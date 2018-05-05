Behind the Scenes at the Annual Berkshire Meeting in Omaha

Thousands of shareholders and fans flocked to Omaha, Nebraska, this weekend for the annual meeting of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
In a sprawling arena, people indulged in Dairy Queen ice cream, watched a model train fly by at a BNSF exhibit and clamored to meet Buffett himself. The event draws visitors from all over the globe, as well as the businesses that make up Berkshire's $170 billion stock portfolio, including Geico, Kraft Heinz, and Dairy Queen.
What everyone is really there for, of course, is the Q&A with Buffett himself. Accompanied by his longtime deputy Charlie Munger, Buffett answered questions from investors for hours on Saturday.
Photographer David Williams was on hand to capture the excitement.
Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., center, tours the shopping floor ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Photographer: David Williams/Bloomberg
An attendee visits Kraft Heinz Co. booth during a shareholders shopping day ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting.
People dressed as Kraft Heinz Co. Ketchup and Yellow Mustard bottles stand for a photograph with attendees in front of an Oscar Meyer Wienermobile.
Buffett has said operating results are a better barometer of company performance, in part because Berkshire’s more than $170 billion stock portfolio can fluctuate from quarter to quarter.
A person tries on cowboy boots at the Double H Boot booth during a shareholders shopping day ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting.
An attendee stands for a photograph with a cardboard cutout of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at the Brooks Sports Inc.
Bottles of Coca-Cola Co. soda are displayed during a shareholders shopping day.
A shareholder holds plates of food during a Borsheims Cocktail Reception.
A model train station is seen at the BNSF Railway Co. booth, it even has a billboard featuring Buffet and Munger. Berkshire’s railroad, utilities and energy businesses reported a 31 percent increase in profit during the first quarter.
Attendants assist shareholders with jewelry during a Borsheims Cocktail Reception.
A pair of Fruit of the Loom boxer shorts are displayed at the company's booth. Every BRK investor should have a clean pair.
Attendees arrive for a shareholders shopping day at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha.
Attendees stand for a photograph at the See's Candies Inc. booth.
Dairy Queen Stores Inc. Blizzards are displayed during a shareholders shopping day.
During the weekend, Buffett showcases the businesses that Berkshire owns, as shareholders get a chance to peruse the fruit of his investing labor.
