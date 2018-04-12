Brazil’s Super-Premium Coffee Farms Prepare for Largest Harvest Ever

As the industry focuses on producing higher-quality beans, ample rainfall is helping out.

In the green peaks between the states of São Paulo and Minas Gerais, coffee growers are harvesting some of the best beans in the world. Consumers, increasingly seeking exotic and unique flavors, are willing to pay a premium for them. For Brazil, the world’s largest grower and exporter of highly prized arabica beans, cornering the market for super-premium coffee has been key to the industry’s success. The new crop, for which harvesting will begin in May, could be the largest ever produced.