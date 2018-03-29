How China’s Xi Gave Kim Jong Un the Trump Treatment
It may have been billed as an unofficial trip, but China's President Xi Jinping pulled out all the stops during a four-day visit to Beijing by North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, his wife and a train load of dignitaries.
In fact it's hard to spot the difference in Kim's welcome and the show Xi put on for President Donald Trump last November. Kim's trip, chronicled by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, was perhaps all the more impressive because it took place in near total secrecy.
Trump's visit was billed as a “state-visit plus” and included a precedent-breaking tour of the Forbidden City. But when you consider the honors heaped on Kim — and the clandestine nature of his visit — should Trump's nose be out of joint?
Here are the pictures. You decide.