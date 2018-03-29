How China’s Xi Gave Kim Jong Un the Trump Treatment

By
David Tweed

It may have been billed as an unofficial trip, but China's President Xi Jinping pulled out all the stops during a four-day visit to Beijing by North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, his wife and a train load of dignitaries.

In fact it's hard to spot the difference in Kim's welcome and the show Xi put on for President Donald Trump last November. Kim's trip, chronicled by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, was perhaps all the more impressive because it took place in near total secrecy.

Trump's visit was billed as a “state-visit plus” and included a precedent-breaking tour of the Forbidden City. But when you consider the honors heaped on Kim — and the clandestine nature of his visit — should Trump's nose be out of joint?

Here are the pictures. You decide.

Both Kim and Trump got the red carpet treatment. There were fewer flag-waving children for Kim, but he's got plenty of those at home.

Top: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arriving with his wife Ri Sol Ju at a train station in Beijing, on March 26. Source: KCNA/KNS/AFP/Getty Images

Bottom: U.S. President Donald Trump, greeted by Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi, center right, arrives in Beijing, on Nov. 8, 2017. Photographer: Pang Xinglei/ Xinhua/Getty Images

Husbands and wives: both pairs look like they're having an equal amount of fun.

Top: China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju during their meeting in Beijing., on March 27. Source: KCNA/KNS/AFP/Getty Images

Bottom: China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan, U.S. President Donald Trump  and his wife Melania Trump  have an informal afternoon tea in the Baoyun Building of the Palace Museum in Beijing, on Nov. 8, 2017. Photographer: Lan Hongguang/Xinhua/Getty Images

The handshake. The same, despite Trump's penchant for yanking his arm.

Top: China's President Xi Jinping shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing, on March 27. Source: KCNA/KNS/AFP/Getty Images

 

Bottom: U.S. President Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping shake hands during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

The monument line up. Trump looks like he's enjoying himself a bit more than Kim.

Top: China's President Xi Jinping, his wife Peng Liyuan, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju pose for a photograph in Beijing, on Mar. 27.  Source: KCNA/KNS/AFP/Getty Images

 

Bottom: Chinese President Xi Jinping, his wife Peng Liyuan, U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump pose for a photograph in front of the Hall of Supreme Harmony in Beijing, on Nov. 8, 2017. Photographer: Xie Huanchi/Xinhua/Getty Images

Every visit has its intimate moment.

Top: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan as they visit the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. Source: KCNA/KNS/EPA
 
Bottom: U.S. President Donald Trump walks with First Lady Melania Trump and China's President Xi Jinping during a tour of the Forbidden City in Beijing on Nov. 8, 2017. Photographer: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Both got a military guard of honor.

Top: China's President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the latter's welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on March 26, 2018.
Source: KCNA/KNS/AFP/Getty Images

Bottom: U.S. President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, China's president, walk past members of the People's Liberation Army during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Nov. 9. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Someone tells a good joke.

Top: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he and Xi Jinping attend a banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on March 26. Source: KCNA/KNS/AP

Bottom: U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping attend a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Nov. 9, 2017. Photographer: Thomas Peter/AFP/Getty Images

Trump wins. It's hard to look regal bending out of a window.

Top: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from his train as it prepares to depart from Beijing railway station, on March 27. 2018. Source: KCNA/KNS/AFP/Getty Images

 

Bottom: U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he leaves Beijing, on Nov. 10, 2017. Photographer: Zhang Ling/Xinhua/Getty Images

