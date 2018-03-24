Portraits from the March for Our Lives in Washington

Hundreds of thousands marched on Washington D.C. today demanding legislative action on guns and school safety in the wake of the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Concurrent marches were held in over 800 cities around the U.S. and the world, including New York, Paris, and London. Justin T. Gellerson photographed — on instant film — the kids leading the charge in this pivotal cultural moment.

Naomi Haryono, 17, and Rosemary Bliss, 17, from Germantown, Maryland at the March for our Lives march in Washington, D.C. Photographer: Justin T. Gellerson for Bloomberg Olivier Ambush, 18, from Seneca Valley High School in Germantown, Maryland. Photographer: Justin T. Gellerson for Bloomberg Alex Schonauer, 18, from Dayton, Ohio. Photographer: Justin T. Gellerson for Bloomberg William Bennett, 18, from Dayton, Ohio. Photographer: Justin T. Gellerson for Bloomberg Searcy Clark, 12, from Spotsylvania Middle School in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Photographer: Justin T. Gellerson for Bloomberg Lily Cody, 17 (right), and Solveiy Reda, 16 (middle), and her cousin Sean Fox (left) at the March for our Lives march in Washington, D.C. Photographer: Justin T. Gellerson for Bloomberg Sofia Giumarro, 15, from Mount Everett high school in Sheffield, Massachusett. Photographer: Justin T. Gellerson for Bloomberg Bhesh Raj Paudel, 16, from Oakton High School, in Falls Church, Virginia. Photographer: Justin T. Gellerson for Bloomberg Samnai Clark, 16, from Massaponax High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Photographer: Justin T. Gellerson for Bloomberg Grace Gale, 17, from Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School in Tampa, Flordia. Photographer: Justin T. Gellerson for Bloomberg Joan Drury, a retired High School principle from Alexandria, Virginia. Photographer: Justin T. Gellerson for Bloomberg Alex Mills, 14, from Northwest Washington, D.C. Photographer: Justin T. Gellerson for Bloomberg