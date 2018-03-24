Portraits from the March for Our Lives in Washington
Generation Z rallies in demand for an end to gun violence.
Hundreds of thousands marched on Washington D.C. today demanding legislative action on guns and school safety in the wake of the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Concurrent marches were held in over 800 cities around the U.S. and the world, including New York, Paris, and London. Justin T. Gellerson photographed — on instant film — the kids leading the charge in this pivotal cultural moment.