Fast, Furious, and Finally Here: The Road to the Reborn Supra

Toyota finally pulled the veil off a new generation of its iconic Supra sports car this week at the Geneva International Motor Show, in what was unquestionably one of the most highly anticipated reveals of recent times.
The muscular double-bubble-topped coupe with the aggressive rear wing is slated for sale in a somewhat toned-down form in the first half of next year, exactly four decades after the first generation of the car came into being. Here's a look back at its evolution from souped-up Celica to Hollywood movie star.
The Supra name first appeared on a Toyota car with the 1979 debut of the
Celica Supra, a souped-up version of the standard Celica sports coupe. It was aimed directly at the popular Datsun Z-car. Both versions shared the same chassis, but the Supra packed an 110-hp 2.6-liter inline-six instead of the Celica's four-cylinder engine.
Source: Toyota Motor Corp.
In 1982, the
Celica Supra got a bigger engine and a sleeker look. Particularly noteworthy were the beefier fender flares, sportier nose and pop-up headlamps. Under the hood, the car got a 2.8-liter capable of 145 horsepower, clocking 0-60 in 9.8 seconds. That would be stepped up each year, to 161 ponies by 1985.
Source: Toyota Motor Corp.
In 1986, the cord was cut with Celica, and the Supra would be given a standalone nameplate. The car would also get a rounder, sleeker design. Some, like this one, even came with a targa top. The updated engine backed up the car's faster look. The 3.0-liter inline-six was rated at 200 horses. And for 1987, Toyota added a turbocharger.
Source: Toyota Motor Corp.
It wouldn't be until 1993 that Toyota would redesign the Supra again. But what a redesign it was. The ultra-sleek fourth-generation car owed more to the Toyota classic GT2000 coupe of the 60's than the Celica. However, rave reviews couldn't turn around a slump in sales driven by an economic downturn, and the last Supra rolled off the production line in 2002.
Source: Toyota Motor Corp.
Gone but not forgotten, the Supra found a second life as a favorite among enthusiasts. This gold 1994 model from tuning house Top Secret had its inline-six replaced with a 5.0-liter V12 and a wet nitrous system for when you need that face-flattening extra burst of speed. It sold at auction this year for 9,000,000 yen ($85,000), about double the price of the original.
Source: BH Auction Japan Co.
This tuning heritage would become enshrined in automotive pop culture with the release of the 2001 movie "The Fast and the Furious.'' One Supra stunt car used in the hit film series fetched a cool $185,000 off the auction block.
Photographer: Ollie Millington/Getty Images
Toyota set Supra fans' hearts aflutter in 2014, unveiling the FT-1 at the Detroit auto show. The press release said FT stood for Future Toyota and 1 represented the ultimate, but while the design was extreme, there was no mistaking the parallels to the late Supra's slinky styling.
Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg
Four years later, and Toyota pulls the veil off this: the GR Supra Racing Concept. The Formula One-inspired front end has been extensively toned down, along with the massive side vents and rear wheel arches. But the aggressive proportions are retained, along with the double-bubble roof. And there's no missing that oversized rear wing. The car is slated for sale in the first half of next year. Although there's no official word on price, some reports put it in the $50,000 range, setting it up against competition like the Chevrolet Corvette and Mercedes SLC Roadster. Its success will depend on living up the hype that Toyota itself has helped foment.
Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg