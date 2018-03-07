Fast, Furious, and Finally Here: The Road to the Reborn Supra

Toyota finally pulled the veil off a new generation of its iconic Supra sports car this week at the Geneva International Motor Show, in what was unquestionably one of the most highly anticipated reveals of recent times.

The muscular double-bubble-topped coupe with the aggressive rear wing is slated for sale in a somewhat toned-down form in the first half of next year, exactly four decades after the first generation of the car came into being. Here's a look back at its evolution from souped-up Celica to Hollywood movie star.