The company’s Colorado workforce will be greeted by a pizza oven and pinball machines.

A pioneer of the lavish Silicon Valley campus, Alphabet Inc.’s Google continues to ply its staff with perks. A new site in Boulder, Colorado, which opened in December, includes flourishes such as pinball machines, pool tables, a library with easy chairs, a climbing wall, and a pizza oven in the cafeteria. As the internet search giant celebrates its 20th year, its ranks keep growing—Alphabet’s employee count reached more than 80,000 in the fourth quarter as the company added more than 2,000 workers, primarily in Google’s cloud and hardware units.



In Boulder, Google has increased its workforce to more than 800 employees. In 2014 it announced construction of a three-building campus that could employ 1,500 workers. Phase two is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. The company is also adding offices in China, starting a new project in San Jose, California, and reportedly buying more real estate in New York City.