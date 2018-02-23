An employee at work in the first building of the new Google campus in Boulder, Colorado.

Inside Google’s $131 Million Boulder Campus

The company’s Colorado workforce will be greeted by a pizza oven and pinball machines.
By
Mark Bergen

A pioneer of the lavish Silicon Valley campus, Alphabet Inc.’s Google continues to ply its staff with perks. A new site in Boulder, Colorado, which opened in December, includes flourishes such as pinball machines, pool tables, a library with easy chairs, a climbing wall, and a pizza oven in the cafeteria. As the internet search giant celebrates its 20th year, its ranks keep growing—Alphabet’s employee count reached more than 80,000 in the fourth quarter as the company added more than 2,000 workers, primarily in Google’s cloud and hardware units.

In Boulder, Google has increased its workforce to more than 800 employees. In 2014 it announced construction of a three-building campus that could employ 1,500 workers. Phase two is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. The company is also adding offices in China, starting a new project in San Jose, California, and reportedly buying more real estate in New York City.

The lobby of the first building of Google’s new Boulder campus. 

A Google employee takes a seat by the fireplace.

The new building includes an “entertaining active space.”

The cafeteria features its own pizza oven.

Media members tour the first building on Feb. 21.

An employee plays pinball in the building’s recreation area.

An employee stretches out in the “Whispering Pines Library.”

Wall decorations in the first building. 

A member of the media discovers a secret room hidden behind rows of oars.

Employees can work out with free weights and machines in the exercise room.

A climbing wall in the first building.

A pair of Google bikes.

An employee works next to a pool table.

An exterior view of the first building of Google’s new Boulder campus.

