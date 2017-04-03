Inside The World's Newest Mega-Skyscraper

The 123-story Lotte World Tower may not be the tallest building in the world—it's in fifth place—but it's got a few record-breaking statistics up its sleeve. For one, it boasts the world's highest glass-bottomed observation deck in a building. Visitors can stroll onto the glass a vertigo-inducing 1,640 feet—or half a kilometer—above the ground. It's also home to the world's highest swimming pool in a building, on the 85th floor, and the world's fastest elevator, which can whisk visitors to the top in one minute. But more than the superlatives, the opening of South Korea's tallest building on April 3 could provide a much needed distraction for Lotte Group. The group’s chairman, Shin Dong-bin, and three other family members went on trial March 20 on charges ranging from embezzlement to fiduciary breaches, while China has been targeting the company's stores in retaliation for providing land for a U.S. missile-defense system.