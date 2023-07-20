Newsletter

Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Beijing’s pledges may be in vain. Chinese property firm bonds rally. Ukraine warns on ships headed to Russian ports. Here’s what you need to know today.

Xi Jinping, China's president, during the unveiling of the Communist Party of China's new Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Xi Jinping, China's president, during the unveiling of the Communist Party of China's new Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Bloomberg
Beijing’s latest pledges to rebuild a shattered private sector fell flat with investors, underscoring the damage two years of crackdowns and pandemic controls have had on confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

