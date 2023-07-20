Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day
Beijing’s pledges may be in vain. Chinese property firm bonds rally. Ukraine warns on ships headed to Russian ports. Here’s what you need to know today.
Beijing’s latest pledges to rebuild a shattered private sector fell flat with investors, underscoring the damage two years of crackdowns and pandemic controls have had on confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.