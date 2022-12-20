What Are the New AI Chatbots For? Nothing Good

Welcome to Bw Daily, the new Bloomberg Businessweek newsletter, where we’ll bring you interesting voices, great reporting and the magazine’s usual charm every weekday. Let us know what you think by emailing our editor here! If this has been forwarded to you, click here to sign up. And without further ado …

Back in 2009, a period when the outlook for most industries was grim and when Silicon Valley’s world-saving potential was still taken seriously, Wired magazine published an admiring profile of a startup called Demand Media Inc. The company, co-founded by the former chief executive officer of MySpace’s parent, had landed on what seemed like the natural evolution of online content: Instead of trying to figure out a way to pay for journalism by increasing revenue—as newspapers and magazines were doing at the time—Demand used software to radically cut costs and pump out articles at an industrial scale. It paid about $15 per story and assigned topics chosen by an algorithm, many of them how-to tutorials. The idea was to game search rankings so Demand’s cut-rate articles would land near the top of Google.