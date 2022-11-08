Heat Injuries Abound at Unseasonably Warm New York City Marathon

Hey! It’s Madison in New York, where Sunday’s unseasonably warm weather made the TSC New York City Marathon a doozy for many. But first...
Surprisingly warm and humid weather conditions were less than ideal for the roughly 50,000 runners hoping to score a personal record at the TSC New York City Marathon on Sunday. It was a testament to how much heat and humidity can impact your body — even if you’re an elite athlete.
Temperatures hit 75° F in Central Park, making it the city’s hottest marathon since the race was moved from October to early November in 1986. New York Road Runners, the nonprofit organization behind the race, updated the event’s alert level just before noon on race day due to the heat and told participants to consider slowing down. (NYRR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)