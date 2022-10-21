Putin Targets Ukraine’s Civilians After Losses

Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine may be entering a new phase as Russia shifts away from the front lines, where its troops have suffered repeated defeats, to focus on inflicting pain on the civilian population.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told European leaders yesterday that Russian forces have mined a dam upstream of the southern city of Kherson that would put “hundreds of thousands” at risk from flooding if it’s blown up, and endanger water supplies to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Russia accused Kyiv of planning to strike the dam.