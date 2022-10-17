Saudi-US Tensions Simmer Amid Oil Spat: Mideast Newsletter

A dispute over oil risks causing irreparable harm to US relations with Saudi Arabia, a crucial partner for Washington in the Middle East.
Nearly two weeks on from a decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production, tensions are escalating. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan fired the most recent salvo, saying the US would consider changes to the security and military support it provides Riyadh.
“The president isn’t going to act precipitously,” Sullivan said on Sunday to CNN. Biden will “take his time to consult with members of both parties.”