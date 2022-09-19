Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Busy week ahead for major central banks, President Biden’s pledge to support Taiwan, and a slump in cryptocurrencies.

A host of central banks around the world are set to continue raising borrowing costs this week, led by the Federal Reserve, which is expected to launch a rapid-fire attack on inflation, doubling down on its commitment to bring consumer prices under control. Monetary authorities in Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway and the UK will also review their benchmarks, while in the emerging markets, Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan and Turkey will be among those that assess whether their lending rates are in tune with the rest of the world.