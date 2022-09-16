Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

The US yield curve inverted, FedEx warns of a slowdown and Ether becomes a sell-the-news event.
The US yield curve continues to invert, with some predicting it could have much more to go. Allspring Global Investments see the 2-year versus 10-year yield curve hitting negative levels not seen since the 1980s. Meanwhile, the dollar continues its ascent, with Citigroup viewing it as the only possible hedge for what’s turning into the biggest destruction of shareholder value since the global financial crisis. The pound marked Black Wednesday with a drop to the lowest since 1985.