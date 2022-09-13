Inflation Is Wiping Out Latin America’s Middle Class

Governments globally are coming under immense pressure to cushion the blow of surging food and fuel prices. Across Latin America, a burgeoning middle-class is seeing its prospects eroded. The response risks igniting a tinderbox.
From Mexico to Brazil, persistent high inflation is widening the gap between rich and poor — in what is already the world’s most unequal region. It’s stoking political upheaval that could be a foretaste of what lies ahead as policy makers the world over struggle to meet demands to increase social spending.