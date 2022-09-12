Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Good morning. Ukraine forces advance, labor markets versus inflation in the US, $83 billion outflows in Europe and homebuyer woes. Here’s what people are talking about.

Ukraine’s forces continued their rapid advance in the Kharkiv region on Sunday, exploiting an extraordinary collapse of Russian defenses and raising the question of how far they can go. Unconfirmed reports overnight suggested Kyiv’s troops had taken towns Velykyi Burluk and Chkalovske, and all eyes are on strategically located Izyum. The advance represents Ukraine’s biggest victory since they pushed Russian troops away from the capitol Kyiv in March and the past few days have been termed among the most consequential of the now 200-day invasion. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Russia to withdraw “heavy and light” weaponry from around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during a “frank exchange” with President Vladimir Putin on Sunday.