The UK’s Disrupted Trade Flows Are About to Worsen

Britain’s supply chains are poised to see more disruption and delay after dockworkers at Liverpool’s container port said they’ll walk out for two weeks later this month over a pay dispute.
The strike set for Sept. 19 to Oct. 3 will involve more than 560 maintenance engineers and other workers, the Unite union said in a statement Friday. Peel Ports, which owns the Port of Liverpool, said its proposed pay package represented an 8.3% raise, while the union said it had rejected a 7% offer. Both are under the nation’s inflation rate.