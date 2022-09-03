Arctic Rivalry May Shape a New Cold War Over Resources

In the new Cold War between the West and the Russia-China axis, it hardly gets colder than the Arctic, which recent events show has emerged as a new battleground of geostrategic competition.
Tucked away in February’s joint statement by China and Russia — released just weeks before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — was a pledge for the duo to intensify development of the Arctic, a region rapidly opening up to economic exploitation thanks to global warming. The two also committed to strengthening cooperation on the “development and use of Arctic routes.”