Video Conversations May Keep Aging Brains From Declining

Despite decades of drug company effort, there's no drug treatment proven to slow the decline of people with Alzheimer's disease. But multiple studies at the big Alzheimer's Association International Conference suggest that non-pharmaceutical interventions — some of them surprisingly simple — may help stave off cognitive decline in the elderly.

Drugmakers including Biogen have spent years testing therapies for Alzheimer’s disease. And while their medicines are good at removing an abnormal protein called amyloid from patients’ brains, none have been clearly shown to slow cognitive decline.