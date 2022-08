Good afternoon from Los Angeles, wherever you may be. I used to open every newsletter with some version of this phrase to convey my location and make the note feel more personal. But, mostly, I wanted to pay tribute to Vin Scully, the greatest baseball broadcaster who ever lived.

Growing up an ardent Dodger fan in Southern California, Scully was the grandfather I never had. He kept me company on long drives, taught me about baseball and told me bedtime stories.