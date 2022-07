Hello, it’s John in Boston. I first interviewed Anthony Fauci more than 30 years ago. Today, following news of his forthcoming retirement, I consider his legacy. But first…

It was a frightening scenario. A previously unknown virus was spreading around the world, killing thousands. The US president seemed to be in a state of denial, leaving the difficult task of raising awareness and countering misinformation to health officials who were still themselves trying to decipher the situation.