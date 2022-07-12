Ghosting Is the New Go-To in Crypto

Welcome to Bloomberg Crypto, our twice-weekly look at Bitcoin, blockchain and more. If someone forwarded this to you, sign up here. In today’s edition, Emily Nicolle goes ghost-hunting in crypto:

If you’ve dated since the early 2000s, you’re probably familiar with the term “ghosting.” It describes when a date goes sour or a relationship loses its shine, and one party tries to end things by cutting off all contact with the other, often abruptly and without explanation (i.e., vanishing like a ghost). For those in crypto during the recent market meltdown, this may sound all too familiar.