Gas Becomes a Second Front in Putin’s War

Energy shortfalls were always part of the equation in the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But few were prepared for gas becoming a second front in President Vladimir Putin’s wider conflict with the US and its allies.
In less than five months of war, Moscow has retaliated against successive waves of international sanctions by tightening its supplies of natural gas to Europe. That’s contributed to a spike in prices, stoking inflation that’s hitting consumers and governments from the UK to Bulgaria.