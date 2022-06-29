The Epic Temple Heist That Looted a Nation's History

For more than 40 years, “Dynamite” Doug Latchford was the world’s foremost dealer of Cambodian antiquities. An energetic salesman, he secured seven-figure prices for objects that previously had modest value and landed them in institutions including New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Today his activities are at the center of one of the most complex art market investigations ever undertaken, and authorities across the globe are unraveling his epic plunder of Cambodia’s archaeological treasures.
