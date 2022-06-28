Abortion Pill Maker Confident in Ability to Meet Demand

Hi, I’m Cynthia in New York. It’s been a busy few days in our newsroom since Friday’s historic Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. We’ve written dozens of stories with perspectives from all over the US, but there’s a lot we still don’t know. But first...
The post-Roe chaos has started. People have been racing to buy Plan B, the emergency contraceptive also known as the “morning after pill,” so much so that CVS and Rite Aid decided to limit orders. A Louisiana court prevented the state from enacting a total ban on abortion, but clinics are already stopping the procedures in some parts of the country.