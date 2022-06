Delegates at the second annual Qatar Economic Forum last week painted an increasingly pessimistic picture of the state of the economy.

Nouriel Roubini, nicknamed “Dr. Doom” for his bearish views, forecast a US recession by the end of the year. History suggests that whenever inflation in the US is above 5% and unemployment is below 5%, “any attempt by the Fed to essentially raise rates to fight inflation causes a hard landing rather than a soft landing,” he said.